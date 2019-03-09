Market Snapshot: On bull market’s 10th anniversary, can stock investors shrug off latest gloom?

More dismal China data, a dovish about-face by the European Central Bank and a lackluster U.S. jobs report all left stock-market investors feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders this past week, sending Wall Street equities on a five-day skid on rising fears that a global slowdown could derail a bull market that celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday.
