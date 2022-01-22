The Federal Reserve’s first meeting of 2022 kicks off Tuesday, and investors will watch for the latest on the central bank’s inflation game plan.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can shelter your portfolio from the stock market’s worst storms - January 22, 2022
- Market Snapshot: The Federal Reserve’s first meeting of 2022 is due this week as inflation outside of policy makers’ control swirls - January 22, 2022
- Kohl’s said to have received takeover offer from hedge-fund-backed consortium - January 21, 2022