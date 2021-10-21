MarketWatch First Take: Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.
