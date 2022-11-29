McCormick & Co. Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors has declared an increase in the quarterly dividend to 39 cents a share from 37 cents a share. The dividend is payable Jan. 9 to shareholders of record Dec. 30. That’s the 37th consecutive year that the spices company has increased its quarterly dividend, McCormick said. The stock was flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day also unchanged. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story