Shares of McDonald’s Corp. were on pace to reach an all-time high on Friday, and set to notch their longest winning streak since September 2020.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How catch-and-kill became a defining term of Trump’s presidency — and set the stage for his indictment - March 31, 2023
- : McDonald’s stock is on pace to hit a record — here’s why some analysts are upbeat - March 31, 2023
- : New legislation could delay Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband program by several months - March 31, 2023