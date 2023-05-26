Cansortium Inc. CNTMF, a medical cannabis company that operates in Texas, said Friday it’s disappointed in the failure this week of two bills in the state legislature to expand medical marijuana in Texas. “For decades, cannabis prohibition has funneled thousands of Texans into the criminal justice system,” the company said. “With more than 80% of Texans supporting the decriminalization of cannabis and the legalization of medical cannabis in the state, we must continue to call on our elected leaders to act on the will of their constituents and right the wrongs of the past.” Cansortium is the parent of medical dispensary operator Fluent. Cansortium stock is down 29% in 2023 compared to a 21.3% loss by the AdvisorsShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

