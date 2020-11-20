Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher after a 3-session skid, but posts a 2nd weekly slide in a row

Gold futures on Friday tally their first gain in four sessions, but post a second straight weekly decline, as momentum in bullion buying ebbs considerably despite an environment of rising cases of COVID-19 and tightening social restrictions.
