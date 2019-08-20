Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher, recoups some recent losses as bond yields slide

Gold futures climb on Tuesday, with a slide in U.S. Treasury yields helping the haven metal recoup more than a third of what it lost a day earlier when a rally in the U.S. stock market prompted some settling in bullion.
