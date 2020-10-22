Metals Stocks: Gold settles lower, but holds above $1,900 on signs of fiscal stimulus bill progress

Gold settles lower Thursday, but comments from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised hopes for a deal on another round of coronavirus aid, prompting prices to hold ground above the key $1,900-an-ounce mark.
