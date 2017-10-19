NCR shares falls on disappointing outlook

NCR Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the ATM and payment processing company’s outlook fell below Wall Street estimates. NCR shares fell 10% to $33.40 after hours. For the fourth quarter, NCR estimates adjusted earnings of 83 cents to 93 cents a share on revenue of $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of $1.10 a share on revenue of $1.92 billion. The company reported third-quarter net income of $106 million, or 77 cents a share, compared to $92 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 93 cents a share. Revenue declined to $1.66 billion from $1.68 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had estimated 90 cents a share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

