Neptune Wellness signs 3-year extraction, purification deal with cannabis company Tilray

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. announced Friday an agreement with cannabis company Tilray Inc. to provide extraction and purification services. Under terms of the three-year agreement, Neptune will receive a minimum volume of 125,000 kilograms of cannabis and hemp biomass to be processed, with the first year expected to represent one-fifth of total volumes. The first shipment is expected to be received in September 2019. “We are thrilled to be working with Tilray, a globally recognized leader in cannabis,” said Neptune Chief Executive Jim Hamilton. “The size and length of this contract is a testament to the strength of our commercial, scientific and operations teams.” Neptune’s stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has run up 56% year to date, while Tilray shares have tumbled 49% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has climbed 26% and the S&P 500 hs gained 13%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

