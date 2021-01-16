President-elect Joe Biden’s proposal to spent another $1.9 trillion to help fight the pandemic and its shocks is putting Wall Street on inflation-watch. But investors say the U.S. economy and financial markets would be worse off without it.
- Key Words: For some, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan is a ‘lifeline’ — and couldn’t come a moment too soon - January 16, 2021
- NewsWatch: Biden’s ‘rescue America’ plan is big. How its trillions could help both Wall Street and Main Street - January 16, 2021
- TaxWatch: IRS says this tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important.’ Make note of these key dates - January 16, 2021