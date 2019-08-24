President Donald Trump said he would increase tariffs on Chinese imports in an escalation of a trade war between Washington and Beijing that rocked stock markets on Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Trump raises China tariffs in escalation of trade war - August 24, 2019
- The Fed: Former Fed official says Trump’s trade war with China a ‘stagflationary shock’ - August 24, 2019
- Everything you wanted to know about data breaches and privacy violations — and what to do if you think you’ve been hacked - August 24, 2019