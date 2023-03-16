Nikola Corp. NKLA said late Thursday it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif., to its Coolidge, Ariz., plant, with the move expected to be completed by April and “months ahead of the original schedule.” Expediting the move further shows a commitment to cost savings, as truck assembly, fuel-cell assembly, and battery production will all be under one roof, the company said. Shares of Nikola dropped 2.3% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 6.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

