Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Trump — making another plug for in-person voting — casts own ballot in Florida before rallies - October 24, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook tries to sideline NYU research into political ad targeting citing ban on bulk-data collection - October 24, 2020
- : Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to 1 million in California as extreme fire weather returns - October 24, 2020