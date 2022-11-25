Qatar lost its second group game of the World Cup on Friday with a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in Doha. The tiny Persian Gulf nation fell behind in the 41st minute when Senegal’s Boulaye Dia pounced on a mistake by Qatari defender Boualem Khoukhi to open the scoring. Famara Diedhiou doubled Senegal’s lead early in the second half before Qatar’s Mohammed Muntari hit back by scoring the country’s first-ever World Cup goal. Bamba Dieng scored in the 84th minute to complete Senegal’s victory. Host nation Qatar lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and are now on the verge of elimination from the World Cup with one group stage game remaining. Only one other World Cup host nation, South Africa in 2010, has failed to reach the knockout stage of the competition. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

