Small-cap stocks are on pace for their best December in history, and for their best month versus their large-cap counterparts since February 2000 — an abrupt turnaround from their sluggish performance through much of this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Russell 2000 on pace for its best December in history — and its best month versus S&P 500 in nearly 24 years - December 28, 2023
- FTC sues Grand Canyon University parent company over marketing practices - December 28, 2023
- Classic 60/40 portfolio on verge of historic gains after being left for dead - December 28, 2023