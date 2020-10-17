: Ski and snowboard resorts ready for new normal amid COVID-19 pandemic

Roughly seven months after the coronavirus cut the ski season short at the height of spring break, resorts across the United States and Canada are slowly picking up the pieces and figuring out how to safely reopen this winter.
