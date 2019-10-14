Synthesis Energy Systems’ stock rockets 13-fold in 2 days

Shares of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. soared 344% on very heavy volume toward a 15-month high, and have not rocketed 13-fold in two sessions. Trading volume was over 26.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of 1.2 million shares. On Friday, the stock shot up 191.7% on volume of 32.6 million shares, which converts coal, biomass and municipal solid waste into a “clean” synthesis gas and methane announced a deal late Thursday in which Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd. would merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synthesis Energy. The company also said it offered to buy 100% of the issued capital of Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd. Prior to the deal announcement, short interest in Synthesis Energy’s stock, or bearish bets, totaled about 83,940 shares, or about 7.3% of the tradeable float. In mid-July, short interest was about 2,800 shares. The stock has now rallied 269% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

