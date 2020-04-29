Tesla CFO: Vehicle order backlog ‘highest ever’

Tesla Inc. Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said the Silicon Valley car maker saw little impact from the expiration of certain electric-vehicle federal incentives on its orders, ending the quarter with the “highest ever” backlog. Kirkhorn reaffirmed that the company has enough liquidity to proceed with its most important investments, having moved to curb expenses. The ongoing shutdown of the Fremont, Calif., factory due to a regional shelter-in-place order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will have an impact on Tesla’s near-term financial performance and “we will need to work through how quickly we’ll be able to ramp production to prior levels,” he said in a call with analysts. Tesla earlier Wednesday reported a surprise first-quarter profit, sending the stock soaring in the extended session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

