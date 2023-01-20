Raising the debt ceiling and keeping the government funded are only the beginning of McCarthy’s challenges.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: More than 55,000 global tech workers laid off in the first few weeks of 2023, says layoff tracking site - January 20, 2023
- MarketWatch Live: S&P 500 is now in a ‘no-man’s land’ — here’s what that means - January 20, 2023
- Key Words: Debt-limit fight: Trump urges Republicans to stay away from Medicare, Social Security cuts - January 20, 2023