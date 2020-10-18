The Southern region of the U.S. is currently experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in the country of 6.9%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Bostic on why the South has the lowest unemployment rate in the country - October 18, 2020
- NewsWatch: Tesla and Netflix put their big 2020 gains on the line in the coming week - October 18, 2020
- Capitol Report: Pelosi says stimulus deal must be agreed to within 48 hours or package won’t pass before Election Day - October 18, 2020