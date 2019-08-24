The Fed: Former Fed official says Trump’s trade war with China a ‘stagflationary shock’

Former Fed Vice Chairman Alan Blinder said President Donald Trump’s trade war is a supply shock like the OPEC oil embargo of the early 1970s. He spoke on the sideline of the Jackson Hole conference
