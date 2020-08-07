The Federal Reserve is likely to take more steps to assist the economy but doesn’t have to rush in the wake of the better-than-expected July jobs report, economists said Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Job report gives Fed time to prepare more bazookas to help the economy - August 7, 2020
- In One Chart: Here’s how many lives could be saved if every American wore a mask to help prevent COVID-19 spread - August 7, 2020
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: CEO who made one of Silicon Valley’s worst acquisitions wants in on record-breaking blank-check boom - August 7, 2020