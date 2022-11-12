Consumer prices are up 0.4% from September, with more than half of that hike attributable to a 0.8% boost in the shelter index.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: One reason the rich get richer - November 12, 2022
- Michael Brush: Quality and high dividends set these five semiconductor stocks apart from poorer-performing competitors - November 12, 2022
- : ‘The fever appears to be breaking’: High rents are still contributing to U.S. inflation, but growth is slowing - November 12, 2022