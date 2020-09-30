‘At 94, our father needed assistance with paying his bills. He told us that all of his money was to be split evenly between us. Do I have a legal right to any of that money?’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Want to be a poll worker on Election Day? Read this before applying to be the ‘customer service face of our democracy’ - September 30, 2020
- The Moneyist: My sister was my father’s power of attorney and co-owner of his bank account. After he died, she’s keeping all $100,000. What can I do? - September 30, 2020
- Election: First Trump-Biden debate: Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the moderator, criticized for chaotic clash - September 29, 2020