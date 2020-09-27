New York City’s school principals union demanded Sunday that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza abdicate control of the system to the state — a brutal rebuke over their handling of COVID-19.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: New York City principals call for state to take over control of schools - September 27, 2020
- The Margin: ‘Bond King’ billionaire suggests he might follow Joe Rogan’s lead and get out of California - September 27, 2020
- The Margin: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stirs up a social-media storm with his first-ever presidential endorsement - September 27, 2020