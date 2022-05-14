The New York Post: Snoop Dogg says he might have to buy Twitter while Elon Musk’s bid is on hold

Rapper Snoop Dogg said he may swoop in to buy Twitter now that Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy the social media company is on hold.
