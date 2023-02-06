One of Wall Street’s biggest bears believes U.S. stocks are poised for their next leg lower as the January effect and other factors that had supported markets in the early weeks of the New Year have started to fade.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: IBM’s ‘substantial’ dividend, debt take wind out of Big Blue’s sails as analyst downgrades stock - February 6, 2023
- The Tell: Stock market poised for next leg lower as profits shrink, says Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson - February 6, 2023
- : Oil finishes higher on signs of growing Chinese energy demand - February 6, 2023