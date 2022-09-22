An activist investor has a nearly 10% stake in Freshpet Inc. and plans to push the pet-food company to make changes to boost its stock price and explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Activist investor Jana Partners takes nearly 10% stake in Freshpet - September 22, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. consumer confidence hits record low in September as cost-of-living crisis weighs - September 22, 2022
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in October 2022 - September 22, 2022