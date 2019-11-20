The Wall Street Journal: Alibaba closes $13 billion Hong Kong share sale early

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. stopped collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.
