Federal aviation regulators took the unusual step of warning Southwest Airlines Co. and its mechanics that their high-profile labor dispute threatens to damage the airline’s safety practices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why stock-market bulls aren’t cheering accelerating wage growth - March 9, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: FAA, in rare step, warns Southwest and mechanics union that contract standoff could threaten safety - March 9, 2019
- Capitol Report: Elizabeth Warren outlines plans to break up Amazon, Google and Facebook - March 9, 2019