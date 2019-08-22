The Wall Street Journal: News Corp developing news platform that’s an alternative to Google News

News Corp is developing a news-aggregation service meant to address concerns that Alphabet Inc.’s Google News and other digital platforms don’t reward publishers’ work adequately and play down articles from certain types of sites, according to people familiar with the plans.
