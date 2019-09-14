The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Arabia shuts down about half its oil output after drone strikes spark fires

Saudi Arabia is shutting down about half of its oil output after apparently coordinated drone strikes hit Saudi production facilities, people familiar with the matter said, in what Yemen’s Houthi rebels described as one of their largest-ever attacks inside the kingdom.
