The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Aramco adds $3.8 billion to its record IPO

Saudi Aramco said it netted an additional $3.8 billion from its record initial public offering as it sold more shares to meet investor demand, boosting Crown Prince Mohmmed bin Salman’s war chest to reshape the country’s oil-dependent economy.
