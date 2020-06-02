Stitch Fix Inc., a personal-shopping service and clothing retailer, notified its roughly 1,400 California-based stylists Monday, or about 18% of its total staff, that they will be losing their jobs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Stitch Fix laying off around 1,400 workers in California - June 1, 2020
- Dow futures slump Monday evening as Trump threatens military deployment - June 1, 2020
- Dow futures slump Monday evening as Trump pledges military deployment if cities fail to quell civil unrest - June 1, 2020