President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says former adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford breached a nondisclosure agreement barring her from discussing an alleged extramarital affair with Trump and could owe up to $20 million.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Ex-FBI deputy director McCabe says he was ‘singled out’ for what he witnessed around Comey firing - March 17, 2018
- Market Extra: U.S. soybeans would be China’s biggest weapon in a trade war - March 17, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump attorney says Stormy Daniels violated agreement, could owe up to $20 million - March 17, 2018