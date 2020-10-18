The Wall Street Journal: White House official traveled to Syria for talks to free U.S. hostages

A top White House official recently traveled to Damascus for secret talks with the Assad regime, marking the first time such a high-level U.S. official has met in Syria with the isolated government in more than a decade, according to Trump administration officials and others familiar with the negotiations.
