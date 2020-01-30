Tractor Supply shares slump after earnings miss, weak guidance

Tractor Supply Co. stock fell nearly 8% in Thursday premarket trading after the retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations and gave weak guidance. Net income totaled $144.2 million, or $1.21 per share, up from $136.9 million, or $1.11 per share, last year. Sales of $2.19 billion were up from $2.13 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for earnings of $1.23 per share and sales of $2.24 billion. Same-store sales rose 0.1%, well below the 2.1% growth FactSet forecast. In a statement, Tractor Supply’s retired Chief Executive Greg Sandfort said the weakness in the same-store sales was due to warmer-than-expected weather, which hurt sales of seasonal items, as well as “softness in several holiday discretionary categories.” Hal Lawton was named Tractor Supply’s new CEO, effective Jan. 13. For fiscal 2020, Tractor Supply is guiding for EPS of $4.90 to $5.10, sales of $8.75 billion to $8.90 billion, and same-store sales growth of 1.5% to 3%. The FactSet outlook is for EPS of $5.22, sales of $8.96 billion, and same-store sales growth of 3.1%. Tractor Supply stock is up 6% for the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

