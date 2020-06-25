Trump administration says Huawei, other Chinese companies backed by military: report

Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies Inc., China Mobile Communications Group and Hikvision Visual Technology Co. could face U.S. sanctions after a finding by the Trump administration that they are owned or controlled by China’s military, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Defense Department has found 20 Chinese companies that operate in the U.S. are backed by the military, Reuters reported, citing an internal document. While the findings themselves do not trigger sanctions, President Donald Trump has the authority to sanction companies on the list, Reuters said. The list will likely add to tensions between China and the U.S., which has already blacklisted Huawei over national-security concerns.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story