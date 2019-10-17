Turkey ETF jumps more than 4% as Ankara and Washington forge ceasefire in Syria

A popular exchange traded fund Thursday afternoon added to its gains after Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. and Turkey have agreed on a ceasefire in Syria. Speaking from Ankara, Pence said the ceasefire would last 120 hours and allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a safe-zone area. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF gained nearly 4.1% Thursday afternoon in New York. Thursday’s advance helped to push the Turkey-specific ETF, which gives investors exposure to the country’s stock market, in to the green, producing a 0.6% weekly gain. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira rose 1.1% against the buck. A dollar last bought 5.8268 lira, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story