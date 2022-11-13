Platformer’s Casey Newton first reported the layoffs Saturday, and said Sunday that about 4,400 of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers in the U.S. and abroad had been let go
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter reportedly slashes more jobs, laying off thousands of contractors - November 13, 2022
- Fed’s Waller says market has overreacted to consumer inflation data - November 13, 2022
- The Fed: Fed’s Waller says market has overreacted to consumer inflation data: ‘We’ve got a long, long way to go’ - November 13, 2022