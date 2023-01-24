Most adults said they feel that the housing market is headed off a cliff, but unemployment remains low and house prices are rising, albeit at a slower pace.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Amazon’s second wave of layoffs hits thousands of employees across three states - January 24, 2023
- Economic Report: Walmart pay raise shows labor market remains strong — and may be adding to inflation worries - January 24, 2023
- : Gold futures up a fourth straight session - January 24, 2023