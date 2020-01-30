U.S. GDP climbs 2.1% in the fourth quarter

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) – The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1% annual pace in the fourth quarter, getting a big but temporary boost from a sharply lower trade deficit. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 1.9% increase in gross domestic product. Consumer spending, the main engine of growth, rose a modest 1.8%. Business fixed investment minus housing fell 1.5%. The change in the value of inventories or unsold goods plunged to just $6.5 billion from $69.4 billion. Exports rose 1.4%, but imports posted a 8.7% decline that was the largest since 2009. The plunge in imports was tied to the trade war with China and is expected to reverse soon, potentially undercutting GDP in the first quarter. Government spending rose 2.7% and inflation as measured by the PCE index averaged just 1.6% in the quarter.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story