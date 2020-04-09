U.S. stock futures about flat after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures were about flat late Wednesday, after stocks closed sharply higher earlier in the day. After rising more than 120 points, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 20 points, or 0.1%, as of 10 p.m. Eastern, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also shrugged off earlier gains. In regular trading Wednesday, stocks rallied on investors’ hopes for more support from the Fed and the potential for a sooner-than-expected rollback of containment measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Dow closed up nearly 800 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

