U.S stock futures tumble following Trump’s tariffs hikes against China

U.S. stock markets futures sharply dropped in early trading Sunday, following comments by President Donald Trump on Friday that escalated trade-war tensions. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 300 points, or more than 1%, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were down by more than 1% each. On Friday, Trump said he would raise tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% starting Oct. 1, and hike tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports to 15% from 10%, in two stages, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. Trump said Sunday at the G-7 summit in France that he had some regrets about hiking the tariffs, which the White House later clarified as meaning he regrets he didn’t raise them higher.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

