U.S. stocks ended lower Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a six-day win streak, as investors brace for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting in a busy week for company earnings reports. The Dow closed 0.8% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 1.3% and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The central bank’s meeting wraps up Wednesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to host a press conference on its interest-rate decision that same day. Energy was the S&P 500’s worst-performing sector on Monday, followed by information technology.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story