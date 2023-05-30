U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Tuesday, with gains led by the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, after a debt-ceiling deal was reached over the long holiday weekend honoring Memorial Day. The Nasdaq COMP was up 1.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA traded down less than 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Tech shares rallied last week amid investor enthusiasm tied to artificial intelligence, with the Nasdaq advancing a fifth straight week in its longest win streak since the stretch ending in early February, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the debt-ceiling agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin still needs to pass Congress.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

