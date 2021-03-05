U.S. to open new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Atlanta and Cleveland

The Biden administration said Friday that it is opening two new COVID-19 vaccination centers, this time in Atlanta and Cleveland. Both sites will be managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will each have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots per day, according to comments made by Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior advisor for the COVID-19 response during a White House press briefing on Friday. The addition of the two new sites means that there will be eight FEMA-supported vaccination sites in the U.S. About 82 million shots have been administered in the U.S., and nearly 28 million people have received both doses of the first two authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story