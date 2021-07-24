Uber Technologies Inc. acknowledged Friday it had been showing drivers lower fares than what riders actually paid, and promised to change the practice while saying it was all due to the new California law the company spent tens of millions of dollars to pass.
- : Uber showed drivers lower fares than passengers, blames California law it supported - July 23, 2021
- Earnings Outlook: What will Apple say about the next iPhone at earnings time? Maybe more than usual - July 23, 2021
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you see clearly with stocks at all-time highs - July 23, 2021